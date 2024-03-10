Brunei's Youth Urged to Boost Malay Literature: DBP and Asterawani Lead Charge

At the heart of cultural preservation and literary development in Brunei, the Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) and the Brunei Darussalam Association of Writers (Asterawani) are calling upon the nation's youth to play a pivotal role in elevating Malay literature. This appeal was made during the 45th general meeting of Asterawani, emphasizing the critical importance of engaging young writers and literature enthusiasts in the ongoing effort to strengthen the Sultanate's literary heritage.

Advertisment

Empowering Young Writers

Pengiran Hajah Rosenani binti Pengiran Haji Halus, Acting Deputy Director of DBP, in her address on behalf of the Acting Director Hajah Haireni binti Haji Awang Damit, underscored the bureau's readiness to publish suitable works and support Asterawani's initiatives aimed at nurturing young talents. "The participation of students and teachers from higher learning institutions is highly anticipated," she noted, highlighting the significant role these groups play in ensuring the longevity and vibrancy of Malay literature.

Strategic Moves and Celebrations

Advertisment

The meeting also served as a platform for strategic planning and celebration of Malay literature, language, and culture. Professor Ampuan Dr Haji Brahim bin Ampuan Haji Tengah, Head I of Asterawani, outlined the association's objectives for promoting Malay literature at both national and international levels. The launch of an anthology of poems titled Peduli Palestin, aimed at raising funds for Palestine, marked a highlight of the event, showcasing the writers' commitment to leveraging literature for social causes.

Looking Ahead: Committees and Plans

The assembly proceeded with the confirmation of the previous session's report and the approval of meeting minutes, followed by the appointment of new executive and governance committee members for the 2024-2026 session. Additional committee structures, including those focusing on publication and documentation, religious activities, training and seminars, visitation, and national events, were discussed, setting a clear path for Asterawani's future endeavors.

As the meeting concluded, the newly appointed committees were tasked with the challenge of not only preserving but also enriching Brunei's literary landscape. The emphasis on youth involvement and the strategic approach adopted by both DBP and Asterawani underscore a vibrant future for Malay literature, characterized by innovation, inclusivity, and a deep respect for cultural heritage. Through these efforts, Malay literature in Brunei is poised for a renaissance, fueled by the passion and creativity of its youngest custodians.