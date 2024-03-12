Brunei's Youth Rise for National Transformation: 200 Unite at 3rd Youth Forum

The 3rd Edition of the Youth Forum Brunei (YFB) on Saturday marked a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards progress and development, gathering 200 young minds under the theme 'YOUTH BERSATU: Rising for Transformation'.

Advertisment

This event, a beacon of hope and innovation, was held in celebration of Brunei's 40th National Day, highlighting the pivotal role of youth in shaping a sovereign, developed, and sustainable future for the country. The forum not only provided a platform for vibrant discussion and exchange of ideas but also underscored the importance of youth empowerment in national development.

Empowering Conversations and Collaborative Efforts

The forum kicked off with insightful discussions among distinguished speakers from various sectors, focusing on reimagining Brunei's future through youth-led initiatives. Representatives from Progresif Sdn Bhd, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, and National Digital Payments Network shared their perspectives on innovation and digital transformation, stressing the need for youth to be at the forefront of this change.

Advertisment

Moreover, the forum facilitated an open dialogue on employability and the crucial role of youth as highly skilled, future-ready agents of change, with contributions from notable figures in education and professional development.

Workshops for Transformation and Advocacy

The afternoon session featured an empowering workshop titled 'Empowerment for Change: Transform, Advocate, Act!', which combined elements of transformation, self-development, and social impact awareness.

Advertisment

Facilitated by Dr Hajah Mona Yati, the workshop aimed at equipping participants with the skills to become design thinkers and change agents within their communities. Additionally, the forum showcased inspiring journeys of youth advocates and entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in areas such as environmental sustainability and personal growth.

Looking Ahead: A Future Shaped by Youth

The successful conclusion of the Youth Forum Brunei serves as a testament to the power of youth engagement and collaboration in national development. By bringing together young professionals, students, community leaders, and government officials, the forum has laid a solid foundation for future initiatives aimed at transforming Brunei into a more developed, sustainable, and inclusive society.

Advertisment

The insights and ideas generated during the event highlight the critical role of youth in driving positive change and underscore the importance of continued support and empowerment for young Bruneians.

As Brunei looks towards the future, the contributions and innovative spirit of its youth will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the nation's path. The Youth Forum Brunei has not only sparked meaningful conversations but also ignited a collective ambition among participants to contribute actively to the country's progress.

The journey towards transformation is long and challenging, yet with the energy, creativity, and commitment of Brunei's youth, the vision of a sovereign, developed, and sustainable Brunei is within reach.