Brunei's Sultan Leads Nuzul Al-Quran Celebration, Highlights Quranic Education

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, presided over the National Level Nuzul Al-Quran Celebration for 1445 Hijrah at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, underscoring the event's significance in promoting Quranic education and understanding. Accompanied by prominent members of the royal family, His Majesty's presence marked a pivotal moment in Brunei's religious calendar, reinforcing the nation's commitment to Islamic teachings.

Emphasis on Quranic Learning and Memorization

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah by State Mufti Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, followed by a comprehensive address by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin. A highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of the National Level Al-Quran Memorisation and its Understanding Competition for 1445 Hijrah, showcasing the outstanding achievements of participants across various categories.

Supporting Quranic Education in Brunei

During his titah, His Majesty emphasized the importance of enhancing the learning and teaching of Al-Quran in schools, urging the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Education to prioritize and continuously monitor Quranic education. This focus on strengthening Quranic studies aligns with the theme ‘Al-Quran Pedomanku’, reflecting the Quran's guiding role in the lives of Bruneians. The event's success was attributed to the collaborative efforts of multiple ministries and institutions, highlighting a unified approach to promoting Islamic values.

Recognition of Excellence in Quranic Studies

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of prizes and souvenirs to the competition winners, celebrated for their dedication and excellence in Quranic memorization and understanding. His Majesty's active participation and the royal family's support underscored the national importance of the event, reinforcing the role of the Quran as a cornerstone of Bruneian society and culture. The event not only celebrated academic achievement but also encouraged the continued pursuit of religious knowledge among the youth.

The National Level Nuzul Al-Quran Celebration for 1445 Hijrah, graced by His Majesty and members of the royal family, served as a powerful reminder of Brunei's commitment to Islamic education and the profound impact of the Quran on national identity and values. By fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Quran, Brunei Darussalam continues to strengthen its foundation as a nation guided by the light of Islamic teachings.