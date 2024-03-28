Brunei's Sultan Honors Late Family Members in Solemn Tahlil Ceremony

Brunei Darussalam witnessed a profound moment of remembrance as a Tahlil ceremony was conducted for the late parents and son of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The ceremony, a significant annual event, took place at the Royal Mausoleum in Bandar Seri Begawan, reflecting the nation's deep respect and affection for the royal family.

Remembering Royalty: A Solemn Affair

The Tahlil ceremony was organized by Sumbangsih Mulia vendors and staff, underscoring the communal respect and reverence for the Sultan's late family members. Notably, the ceremony paid homage to Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, the Sultan's parents, and his late son, Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The event was marked by the recitation of Surah Yaasin and Tahlil, led by former student of Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Awangku Mohd Fauzan bin Pengiran Momin.

Community and Leadership United in Grief

Among the attendees was Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin, Chairman of Sumbangsih Mulia, highlighting the widespread community involvement and support for the royal family during this time of remembrance. The ceremony not only served as a platform for communal grieving but also reinforced the strong ties between the nation's leaders and its citizens. This annual event, deeply ingrained in the nation’s traditions, symbolizes the unity and resilience of Brunei Darussalam in the face of loss.

Legacy of the Departed Royals

The Tahlil ceremony is a testament to the lasting impact of the Sultan's late family members on the nation. By commemorating their lives and contributions, Brunei Darussalam honors their legacy and the values they embodied. These ceremonies play a crucial role in the cultural and spiritual fabric of the nation, ensuring that the memories of the departed royals continue to inspire future generations.

As the nation reflected on the lives and legacies of these pivotal figures, the ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds within the royal family and between the monarchy and the people of Brunei. The Tahlil ceremony, with its deep spiritual significance, reaffirms the nation's commitment to preserving its heritage and strengthening its communal bonds. As Brunei Darussalam continues to navigate the future, the values and memories of its departed royals will undoubtedly remain a guiding light.