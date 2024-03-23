Brunei's St Andrew's School Hosts ASEAN Spirit Roadshow, Engaging 445 Students

Yesterday, St Andrew's School in Brunei became a hub of regional learning and cultural exchange as it hosted the 'Kenali ASEAN' roadshow, a significant event drawing 445 enthusiastic students. Organized by the Information Department under the Prime Minister's Office, with Eddy Iswandy bin Haji Ismail leading the session, this initiative marks a continuous effort to deepen the understanding and spirit of ASEAN among the youth.

Igniting ASEAN Awareness

The roadshow, part of a broader strategy by the Information Department's International Affairs Unit, serves as a dynamic educational platform. Aimed at secondary school students, the event seeks to instill a deeper appreciation and knowledge of ASEAN's role, culture, and objectives. Through interactive sessions, including a presentation by Eddy Iswandy bin Haji Ismail, students gained insights into the association's significance in fostering regional collaboration and understanding.

Interactive Learning Experience

Adding to the educational fervor, the event also introduced the 'We ASEAN' mobile application, an innovative tool designed to offer students an engaging way to explore ASEAN-related content. The presence of St Andrew's School principal Tan Lian Lian and the teaching staff underscored the institution's commitment to nurturing informed future leaders aware of their regional identity and responsibilities. The roadshow's interactive format encouraged active participation, allowing students to immerse themselves in ASEAN cultures and values.

Building a Foundation for Future Leaders

This initiative reflects Brunei's dedication to fostering a sense of community and understanding among ASEAN countries. By targeting the youth, the 'Kenali ASEAN' roadshow lays a foundational stone for building informed, culturally aware, and regionally connected future leaders. The engagement and enthusiasm displayed by the students at St Andrew's School highlight the importance of such educational programs in shaping a more integrated and cohesive ASEAN.

As the event concluded, it left a lasting impression on the participants, instilling in them the values and spirit of ASEAN. This educational endeavor not only broadened the students' horizons but also reinforced the importance of unity and cooperation in the region's socio-economic development and peace. The success of the 'Kenali ASEAN' roadshow at St Andrew's School symbolizes a step forward in Brunei's commitment to regional educational initiatives, promising a brighter future for ASEAN integration.