Brunei's Ramadhan Market Goes Green: Embracing Plastic-Free Initiatives

The Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation (JASTRe) has spearheaded the no plastic bag everyday initiative (NPBE+) at the Gerai Ramadhan Belia, located at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium's parking area in Berakas, to combat plastic pollution. This initiative, part of a broader effort to foster sustainable practices, sees the collaboration of government bodies, private entities, and the community to minimize plastic bag usage during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Community Engagement and Support

Visitors like Izah have welcomed the initiative, recognizing the ease and environmental benefit of bringing reusable bags for their purchases. The support extends to vendors such as 'kuih melaya' entrepreneur Hatta Hassan of RinaRin Ent, who sees this as an opportunity for the public to adopt sustainable habits that could extend beyond the Ramadhan market. This collective endorsement underscores the community's growing consciousness towards environmental conservation and the pivotal role of sustainable practices in daily life.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the widespread acceptance, the transition to a plastic-free lifestyle poses challenges, particularly in altering deeply ingrained habits of plastic usage. The initiative aims not only to reduce plastic bag consumption but also to address the broader issue of plastic waste, including items like straws and wrappers. The success of NPBE+ at the Ramadhan market serves as a beacon, demonstrating the feasibility and positive impact of such environmental initiatives, paving the way for similar actions across the country.

Looking Forward

The plastic-free Ramadhan market initiative by JASTRe, in collaboration with various stakeholders, marks a significant step towards environmental sustainability in Brunei. It reflects a growing awareness and readiness among the public and businesses to embrace eco-friendly practices. The initiative's success highlights the potential for its expansion, suggesting a future where sustainable practices are not just seasonal but embedded in the fabric of daily life in Brunei.