Brunei's PJSC Honors Social Workers with Donations, Prayers on World Social Work Day 2024

In a heartwarming ceremony held at the Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampong Jerudong, the Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre's (PJSC) Medical Social Work Department marked World Social Work Day 2024 with a series of events dedicated to honouring social workers and supporting community members in need. The event saw the gathering of dignitaries, including Minister of Health and PJSC Chairman Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd !sham bin Haji Jaafar, and PJSC Executive Director Dr Haji Mazrul Adimin bin Haji Awang Besar, underscoring the importance of social work in the nation's healthcare ecosystem.

Empowering the Community

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Tahlil, and Doa Kesyukuran, led by the mosque's imam, Muhd Amaluddin bin Haji Jamaluddin, setting a spiritual tone for the day's events. Following the prayers, orphans from patients under the Medical Social Work Department were presented with donations collected by the PJSC Ibadah Friendly Hospital (IFH) Committee, providing not just financial support but also a message of solidarity and care from the wider community. The event continued with the presentation of certificates to 10 patients who had actively participated in therapeutic group activities organised by PJSC’s Rehabilitation Department, highlighting the importance of engagement and rehabilitation in patient care.

Fostering Compassion and Support

A series of therapeutic group activities and workshops have been organised throughout the holy month, including crafting tasbih, cookies, and bookmarks, which were shared with PJSC staff, patients, and their families. These activities were designed to offer emotional and spiritual support to patients during their treatment, creating a sense of celebration and preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri amidst health challenges. The inclusion of prayer workshops further emphasized the role of spirituality in healing and support, reinforcing PJSC’s commitment to holistic care.

A Tribute to Social Workers

The ceremony not only provided support to the orphans and patients but also served as a tribute to the global community of social workers, acknowledging their tireless contributions to society. World Social Work Day, celebrated annually on the third Tuesday of March, was aptly commemorated by PJSC’s event, showcasing the critical role of social workers in fostering compassion, inclusivity, and mutual respect within the community. The day’s events highlighted PJSC's dedication to creating a supportive environment for all, particularly those facing health challenges.

As the sun set and the day concluded with a tazkirah and iftar, the event left a lasting impression on all attendees, inspiring a collective reflection on the vital work of social workers and the importance of community support. Through such initiatives, PJSC not only honours those who dedicate their lives to social work but also strengthens the fabric of society, making it more compassionate and supportive for everyone, especially those in need.