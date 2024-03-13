Brunei's MoE Aims for Global Competence: Accredited Programs and ICT Initiatives Highlighted

At the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, Minister of Education Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh underlined the Ministry of Education (MoE)'s unwavering commitment to preparing students for global competitiveness. This announcement comes in response to queries about ensuring graduates are well-equipped for the international stage, especially in areas of foreign affairs knowledge and digital proficiency.

Strategic Partnerships and Accreditation

The minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at bolstering the quality of education in Brunei through strategic partnerships and gaining international accreditations. Notable among these is the accreditation of Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s General Engineering program and Universiti Teknologi Brunei’s civil engineering program by prestigious international bodies. These steps symbolize a significant move towards aligning local educational programs with global standards, facilitating not only higher learning quality but also enhancing graduate employability on an international level.

Embracing Technological Evolution

Recognizing the rapid pace of technological advancements, the MoE has placed a strong emphasis on digital literacy and IT skills among students. With a robust offering of 62 ICT programs that range from certificate to degree levels, including micro-credentials and modules, the ministry aims to ensure that Brunei’s future workforce is not only tech-savvy but also adaptable to the ever-evolving digital landscape. This initiative underscores the ministry's strategic foresight in preparing students for the realities of a digital future.

Collaboration with Industry Stakeholders

The minister’s statement, "We cannot afford not to cooperate with industry stakeholders because the world is interconnected," reflects a broader strategy of collaboration and openness to external expertise. By fostering partnerships with industry leaders and international accreditation bodies, the MoE is setting a precedent for educational excellence that is responsive to global trends and market demands. This approach not only enhances the relevancy of Brunei’s educational programs but also opens up new opportunities for students to engage with the global community.

The efforts of the Ministry of Education in Brunei to produce globally competitive students through strategic partnerships, international accreditation, and a focus on digital literacy signify a forward-thinking approach to education. As these initiatives unfold, the potential impact on the nation’s workforce and its global standing is profound, marking a notable shift towards international recognition and competitiveness.