Brunei's Minister Leads Climate Action: Unveils Research, Aims for Resilience

On World Meteorological Day 2024, Brunei's Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, emphasized the strategic role of the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department (BDMD) in combating climate change through rigorous scientific research and international collaboration. Highlighting the theme 'At the Frontline of Climate Action', the minister underscored the critical contributions of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) towards global safety and well-being in the face of climate challenges.

Climate Change Trends in Brunei

Brunei has witnessed a discernible increase in air temperature, averaging a 0.23oC rise every decade, equating to an overall hike of approximately 1.15oC over the past 50 years. Additionally, rainfall has surged by 110 millimeters (mm) per decade, indicating significant shifts in the country's climate patterns. These changes underscore the urgent need for comprehensive climate science research and effective adaptation strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on the Sultanate.

Strategic Initiatives for Climate Resilience

The BDMD, as an active member of the Adaptation and Resilience Working Group (ARWG) under the Brunei Climate Change Secretariat, plays a pivotal role in providing valuable climate science information. This information aids in the formulation of policies and plans to bolster the nation's resilience against climate variability. The department has also embarked on generating long-range climate projections using international models, which serve as a foundation for government planning and risk management strategies in response to climate change.

Enhancing Meteorological Services

In alignment with the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications' goal, the BDMD is advancing its weather observation and monitoring capabilities through state-of-the-art technological upgrades. These enhancements aim to improve weather forecast accuracy, advisories, and warnings, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of Brunei's populace. Continuous support for the World Meteorological Organization's initiatives further solidifies the nation's commitment to elevating meteorological and climatological services for the collective prosperity and development of Brunei.

As Brunei forges ahead in its climate action endeavors, the collective efforts of governmental agencies, research institutions, and the community are pivotal in navigating the challenges posed by climate change. The minister's message serves as a call to action, urging for sustained commitment and innovation in climate science research, policy formulation, and adaptation strategies to secure a resilient and sustainable future for Brunei.