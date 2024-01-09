en English
Brunei

Brunei’s Majestic Royal Wedding: A Spectacle of Tradition and Grandeur

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Brunei’s Majestic Royal Wedding: A Spectacle of Tradition and Grandeur

The tiny nation of Brunei, known for its rich traditions and vast wealth, recently witnessed a royal spectacle. The Majlis Istiadat Membuka Gendang Jaga-Jaga, a traditional ceremony, celebrated the impending nuptials of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam. The ceremony marked the beginning of a ten-day wedding extravaganza that will culminate in a grand reception on January 16th.

High Royal Attendance

The ceremony took place in the historic Lapau ceremonial hall, a venue that has witnessed numerous royal gatherings. Prominent attendees included His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik. The gathering was further graced by Cabinet Ministers, Members of Councils, and Heads of Diplomatic Missions from around the globe.

A Blend of Tradition and Ceremonial Grandeur

The event was a true epitome of Brunei’s cultural heritage, with the playing of traditional musical instruments by royal court musicians, including the Serunai, a flute-like instrument, and the Gendang Labik, a two-headed drum. The rhythmic beating of the Nakara, a ceremonial kettle drum, accompanied by cannon shots, offered an auditory treat that echoed throughout the hall. The ceremony was conducted with meticulous attention to detail, with formal requests for consent at each stage and concluded with the participants seeking permission to leave, a testament to the deep-rooted respect for tradition and hierarchy in Brunei’s royal circles.

A Glimpse into Brunei’s Royal Wedding Traditions

Prince Abdul Mateen, a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and the fourth son of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, is set to marry Anisha Isa Kalebic. As per the tradition, the Islamic ceremony will take place at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on January 11th, followed by a grand wedding reception and a parade in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan. The celebrations will also include a royal banquet, where guests and dignitaries from around the world will gather to honor the newlyweds. This majestic ceremony is a significant event in Brunei’s royal calendar, highlighting the grandeur and traditions that define Brunei’s royal weddings.

Brunei
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

