Brunei's Foreign Minister Unveils Plan for New Diplomatic Academy at LegCo Session

During the 20th session of Brunei's Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs II, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, shared a visionary plan to establish a diplomatic academy aimed at bolstering the nation's foreign service capabilities. This strategic initiative is set to enhance Brunei's diplomatic engagement on the global stage, addressing the need for a well-equipped location, the recruitment of seasoned diplomats, and sustainable budgeting to support its operations.

Foundational Steps

In response to inquiries from LegCo member Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister elaborated on the critical elements underpinning the academy's establishment. Key among these is the identification of an ideal venue that will serve as the cradle for diplomatic excellence, alongside the necessity to attract and retain experts in foreign diplomacy. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to investing in its people, ensuring that MFA personnel are well-versed in leadership, negotiation, public speaking, consular affairs, protocol, administration, and finance.

Capacity Building and Curriculum Development

At the heart of the academy's mission is the enhancement of capacity building for MFA personnel. The proposed curriculum is designed to cover a broad spectrum of diplomatic skills, from leadership and negotiation to specialized areas such as consular affairs and protocol. This comprehensive approach aims to equip Brunei's diplomats with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of international relations and diplomacy effectively.

Strategic Implications for Brunei's Diplomacy

The establishment of a diplomatic academy represents a significant milestone in Brunei's ongoing efforts to strengthen its diplomatic corps. By fostering a cadre of highly skilled and knowledgeable diplomats, Brunei aims to elevate its status on the international stage, promoting its interests and enhancing bilateral and multilateral relationships. This strategic investment in human capital is indicative of Brunei's forward-looking approach to foreign policy and its commitment to playing an active role in global affairs.

As Brunei embarks on this ambitious project, the diplomatic academy is poised to become a cornerstone of the nation's diplomatic strategy. By prioritizing the development of its foreign service personnel, Brunei is laying the groundwork for a future where it can more effectively engage with the world, advocate for its interests, and contribute to international peace and stability. This visionary initiative underscores the importance of diplomacy in navigating the challenges of the 21st century and reaffirms Brunei's commitment to playing a constructive role in the international community.