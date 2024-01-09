en English
Brunei

Brunei’s Cultural Heritage Shines as Prince Mateen’s Royal Wedding Unfolds

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Brunei's Cultural Heritage Shines as Prince Mateen's Royal Wedding Unfolds

As the dawn broke over the sovereign state of Brunei, a palpable sense of anticipation was in the air. The nation, known for its deep-rooted royal customs, was on the cusp of grand celebrations, marking the royal wedding of the much-revered Prince Mateen.

Brunei’s Royal Wedding and its Significance

The festivities involved a prominent member of the Bruneian royal family, Prince Abdul Mateen, and his soon-to-be spouse, Anisha Isa Kalebic. The upcoming nuptials, spanning over 10 days, were to be held at a venue imbued with cultural significance and rich history. The guest list, a carefully curated ensemble of dignitaries and close family members, was all set to partake in the celebration of the union of these two young hearts.

A key highlight of the wedding was the traditional Gendang Jaga-Jaga ceremony. This ceremonial drumming event, an integral part of Bruneian royal customs, marks significant royal occasions. It was reported that His Majesty, the ruler of Brunei, participated in this cherished ritual, further elevating its importance.

The Couple at the Heart of the Celebration

Prince Mateen’s engagement to Kalebic was a subject of national interest. The Prince, known for his connections with London and the UK, is a figure of admiration and respect. His interests and characteristics, coupled with Kalebic’s entrepreneurial ventures in fashion and tourism, made the couple a fascinating focus for the nation.

This royal wedding, a major event in the Bruneian calendar, was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the citizens. It was a testament to the country’s strong adherence to tradition and cultural values. The event garnered national attention and was extensively covered by local news outlets, such as the Borneo Bulletin and Brunei News.

Brunei Society
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

