Brunei's Civil Service Institute Launches Key Program Directory for 2024-2025

The need for civil servants to possess essential knowledge and skills has been underscored by Ajman bin Haji Meludin, Permanent Secretary (Civil Service Governance) at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei. Speaking at the Civil Service Institute’s (IPA) Programme Directory launch for 2024-2025, Meludin highlighted the significance of tailored development programs in achieving national development goals.

Advertisment

Launch of the Programme Directory

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of a comprehensive directory consisting of 90 development programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of civil servants, individuals in the private sector, and those associated with government-linked companies. The programs cover a broad spectrum of competencies including leadership, administration, innovation, communications, management, human resources, and customer service. Notably, a significant portion of the programs, 31%, is dedicated to Innovation and ICT, revealing a strong emphasis on integrating modern technology and innovative practices within the public sector.

Focus on Inclusive Development

Advertisment

The directory demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, with 84% of the programs being accessible to Division I to III officers, and 30% designed for Division IV and V personnel. This approach ensures that a wide range of civil servants can benefit from the development opportunities available, fostering a more competent and versatile workforce. Moreover, the introduction of six certification programs marks a significant step towards formalizing the skillsets of participants, further contributing to their professional growth.

Emphasis on Artificial Intelligence

In conjunction with the launch, Dr. Lim Tiong Hoo from Universiti Teknologi Brunei delivered an insightful talk on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the public sector. This session underscored the growing importance of AI in enhancing public service delivery and operational efficiency, aligning with the global trend towards digital transformation in governance.

The launch of the IPA Programme Directory for 2024-2025 represents a pivotal moment in Brunei’s efforts to cultivate a knowledgeable and skilled civil service workforce. By prioritizing development programs that are relevant, inclusive, and forward-looking, the initiative promises to make significant strides in advancing national development objectives. The focus on innovation, particularly the integration of AI in public services, signals a proactive approach to embracing technological advancements, setting a positive trajectory for the future of public administration in Brunei.