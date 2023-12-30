en English
Brunei

Brunei’s Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:37 am EST
Brunei’s Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes

In an unprecedented move, the Royal Brunei Police Force has announced road closures and traffic reroutes in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, to facilitate the royal wedding of His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam. The alterations to the usual traffic flow are anticipated to occur on January 3, 5, and 6, 2024, due to rehearsals for the Royal Procession, a key component of the wedding ceremony.

Road Closures and Reroutes

The traffic reroutes will commence on January 3 and 5 starting at 7pm, and on January 6 beginning at 8am. The affected roads encompass several major junctions and traffic lights within the vicinity of Jalan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, Jalan Kianggeh, and Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha among others. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring the smooth running of the Royal Procession rehearsals.

Alternate Routes and Public Compliance

Motorists are urged to adopt alternative routes such as the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah highway and Jalan Tutong to circumvent the affected areas. They are further advised to follow the instructions of the traffic police during the rehearsal period. Compliance with these directives is key to avoiding traffic snarl-ups during this period.

Role of The Borneo Bulletin

The Borneo Bulletin, a distinguished English daily published by Brunei Press, has emerged as a primary source for local and foreign news, as well as business news in the region. It first published the announcement of the road closures, setting the stage for comprehensive coverage of the royal wedding.

Brunei
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

