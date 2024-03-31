Brunei Youth Centre Hosts Entrepreneurial Raya Cookie and Cake Sale 2024

Amid the festive preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Youth Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan has become a bustling hub for entrepreneurial spirit and culinary delight. The Jualan Kuih-Muih Raya Belia 2024, inaugurated by Legislative Council member Yang Berhormat Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, offers the public a diverse selection of cookies and cakes, underscoring the event's dual purpose of fostering youth entrepreneurship and enhancing the festive spirit. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports' Youth and Sports Department, this initiative not only caters to the community's festive needs but also aims to bolster the local economy and nurture business skills among the youth.

Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs

The event, which runs from 10am to 10pm until April 7, is part of a broader Ramadhan programme designed to empower young entrepreneurs. By providing a platform for youth to showcase their culinary talents, the initiative seeks to inspire a new generation of business leaders. Legislative Council member, Yang Berhormat Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in developing essential business skills and contributing to the nation's economic growth. The enthusiastic participation of young vendors and the warm reception from the community highlight the event's success in achieving its objectives.

A Culinary Feast for Hari Raya

As Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, the demand for traditional cookies and cakes soars, making the Jualan Kuih-Muih Raya Belia 2024 a timely and much-welcomed event. From savory to sweet, the variety on offer caters to all tastes, ensuring that no festivity table is left wanting. The event not only serves as a one-stop shop for Hari Raya preparations but also as a showcase of Brunei's rich culinary heritage. Attendees have the opportunity to explore and purchase an array of delectable treats, making their festive celebrations all the more special.

Looking Towards the Future

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, an investment that promises to yield long-term benefits for the nation's economy. By creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs to thrive, the Jualan Kuih-Muih Raya Belia 2024 sets a precedent for future endeavors. As the event draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and ambition among Brunei's youth, encouraging them to dream big and pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations. The success of this event serves as a testament to the potential of youth-led initiatives in driving economic and cultural development.