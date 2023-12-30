Brunei Travel Agency SCA Sets New Standards, Expands Services, and Supports National Carrier

Brunei’s renowned travel agency, Syarikat Straits Central Agencies (B) Sdn Bhd (SCA), celebrating 55 years of operations, is making waves in the travel industry. Acquired by the Adinin Group of Companies in 1967, SCA has consistently delivered exceptional travel services, catering to both outbound and inbound markets in Brunei. This month, the agency facilitated the travel of over 600 umrah pilgrims, including a special chartered flight to Jeddah that carried 251 pilgrims. The agency’s wide range of tour packages, featuring destinations like Beijing, Taiwan, Spain, and Morocco, have garnered positive feedback from travelers.

Expanding Horizons

SCA is not resting on its laurels. It is looking forward to expanding its tour offerings to include Taiwan, Turkiye, South Korea, and China, in a strategic move to support the national carrier, Royal Brunei Airlines. With the impending opening of the Taiwan Tourism Board’s office in Brunei, the agency sees a unique opportunity to develop tailor-made packages for Muslim families and groups, a niche that presents significant potential.

Impacting the Local Travel Industry

The work of SCA has not gone unnoticed. Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in the region, has recognized the agency’s contribution to the local travel industry. SCA’s commitment to delivering high-quality service, its adaptability to market trends, and its strategic alignment with Royal Brunei Airlines have set a benchmark for other players in the industry.

Brunei’s Tourism Landscape

Brunei’s tourism sector has seen a surge in activity, welcoming 1 million tourists between January and December. This growth is attributed to China’s border reopening and a record number of arrivals from India. Despite political unrest in the final quarter, Bangladesh’s overall tourism industry also performed well in 2023, with an increase in young travelers and heightened security measures at tourist spots boosting confidence. The domestic tourism industry in Bangladesh contributes to around 3 percent of the country’s GDP, generating 13.8 billion in revenue.