Asia

Brunei Travel Agency SCA Sets New Standards, Expands Services, and Supports National Carrier

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 am EST
Brunei’s renowned travel agency, Syarikat Straits Central Agencies (B) Sdn Bhd (SCA), celebrating 55 years of operations, is making waves in the travel industry. Acquired by the Adinin Group of Companies in 1967, SCA has consistently delivered exceptional travel services, catering to both outbound and inbound markets in Brunei. This month, the agency facilitated the travel of over 600 umrah pilgrims, including a special chartered flight to Jeddah that carried 251 pilgrims. The agency’s wide range of tour packages, featuring destinations like Beijing, Taiwan, Spain, and Morocco, have garnered positive feedback from travelers.

Expanding Horizons

SCA is not resting on its laurels. It is looking forward to expanding its tour offerings to include Taiwan, Turkiye, South Korea, and China, in a strategic move to support the national carrier, Royal Brunei Airlines. With the impending opening of the Taiwan Tourism Board’s office in Brunei, the agency sees a unique opportunity to develop tailor-made packages for Muslim families and groups, a niche that presents significant potential.

Impacting the Local Travel Industry

The work of SCA has not gone unnoticed. Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in the region, has recognized the agency’s contribution to the local travel industry. SCA’s commitment to delivering high-quality service, its adaptability to market trends, and its strategic alignment with Royal Brunei Airlines have set a benchmark for other players in the industry.

Brunei’s Tourism Landscape

Brunei’s tourism sector has seen a surge in activity, welcoming 1 million tourists between January and December. This growth is attributed to China’s border reopening and a record number of arrivals from India. Despite political unrest in the final quarter, Bangladesh’s overall tourism industry also performed well in 2023, with an increase in young travelers and heightened security measures at tourist spots boosting confidence. The domestic tourism industry in Bangladesh contributes to around 3 percent of the country’s GDP, generating 13.8 billion in revenue.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

