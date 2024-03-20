Brunei Sees Decline in Fatal Road Accidents in 2023: MTIC Unveils Safety Initiatives

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha revealed a significant reduction in fatal road accident cases in Brunei, dropping from 20 in 2022 to 14 in 2023. Despite the decrease in fatalities, the number of injuries from road accidents rose to 364. The minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts to ensure road safety, highlighting several new initiatives aimed at reducing accidents and promoting safer driving habits.

Strategic Efforts to Enhance Road Safety

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) is spearheading multiple strategies to curb road accidents and improve safety measures. Among these strategies is the incorporation of road safety as a co-curricular activity in schools, designed to instill a culture of safety among young road users. Additionally, the ministry is working alongside non-governmental organizations to manage programs that further road safety education and awareness. A notable project includes the implementation of the International Road Assessment Programme (IRAP) to evaluate highways and main roads across the Sultanate, aiming for infrastructural improvements where necessary.

Updating Regulations and Enforcement

In a bid to address behaviors that contribute to road accidents, the 2023 edition of the Highway Code has been updated. This revision focuses on driving behavior, emphasizing the need for attentiveness and adherence to traffic laws. Alongside educational efforts, the ministry is ramping up enforcement activities to ensure compliance with road safety regulations. These combined efforts underscore the government's commitment to reducing accidents and enhancing the well-being of all road users.

Community Involvement and Future Outlook

The minister's report underscores the belief that reducing road accidents requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, including individual road users, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. By fostering a community-oriented approach to road safety, Brunei aims to build a safer road environment for everyone. As these initiatives unfold, the MTIC remains optimistic about the future of road safety in the nation, hopeful that these concerted efforts will lead to a continuous decline in both fatal and non-fatal road accidents.

As Brunei witnesses these positive changes in road safety statistics, the initiatives led by the MTIC and its partners set a precedent for comprehensive road safety strategies. The decline in fatal road accidents in 2023 not only represents a significant achievement but also highlights the potential for further improvements through sustained efforts and community engagement. With each step forward, Brunei moves closer to realizing its vision of safer roads for all its citizens.