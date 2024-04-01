Brunei Opens BPTV Scholarship Applications for 'O' Level Graduates for 2024/2025

The Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has officially opened applications for the Technical and Vocational Education Scholarship Scheme (BPTV) for the academic year 2024/2025. This initiative aims to support eligible 'O' Level graduates in pursuing higher education at local private institutions, addressing the growing need for technical and vocational skills in the Sultanate.

Advertisment

Opportunity for 'O' Level Graduates

The BPTV scheme represents a significant opportunity for 'O' Level school leavers to advance their education in fields that are crucial for the country's development. With the application deadline set for May 2, 2024, at 4 pm, interested candidates are urged to seize this opportunity. The application process has been made straightforward, with forms and detailed instructions available on the Ministry of Education's official website.

How to Apply

Advertisment

Applicants can download the necessary application forms and the Surat Pemberitahuan with reference 4/2023 directly from www.moe.gov.bn. All required documents and completed forms must be submitted by the stipulated deadline to ensure consideration. This proactive approach by the Bruneian government underscores its commitment to fostering a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of the modern economy.

Meeting the Demand for Skilled Education

The BPTV scheme is more than just a scholarship program; it is a strategic move by the Sultanate to fill the increasing demand for technical and vocational education among its youth. By investing in the education of 'O' Level graduates, Brunei aims to empower its young population with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive global landscape. The success of this scheme is pivotal for the country's socio-economic development, highlighting the government's foresight in prioritizing education as a key driver of progress.

The introduction of the BPTV scholarship scheme marks a significant milestone in Brunei's educational landscape. It not only provides a much-needed pathway for young Bruneians to pursue higher education but also aligns with the nation's broader objectives of cultivating a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the application period draws to a close, the anticipation grows among potential candidates, signaling a bright future for Brunei's technical and vocational education sector.