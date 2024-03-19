Brunei MoH Boosts Healthcare with BND573M Budget, Focus on Innovation and Green Protocol

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in Brunei has earmarked a substantial budget of BND573,064,540 for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, revealing a robust 37% increase from the prior year's allocation. Minister of Health Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar announced the financial plan during the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo), underscoring commitments to healthcare professional augmentation, infrastructure enhancement, and the adoption of green protocols.

Strategic Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure

Key to the MoH's budget allocation is the comprehensive upgrade of healthcare facilities and services. Initiatives include the modernization of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital's wards and ICU, the installation of energy-efficient equipment, and the enhancement of operating rooms with advanced technology. Similar improvements are underway at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in the Belait District, with expansions aimed at meeting the escalating demand for liquid oxygen. The introduction of a new MRI machine, mammography machines, and superior lab equipment demonstrates Brunei's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in disease detection and treatment.

Enhancing Disease Prevention and Screening

In a proactive move to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the MoH is launching new screening services, including human papillomavirus (HPV) screening for women and a national diabetic retinopathy screening program employing artificial intelligence (AI). These initiatives aim to facilitate early detection and treatment, thereby improving patient outcomes. The minister also highlighted the integration of health promotion activities within the community and schools, such as the Fit and Active Lifestyle Club, to foster a health-conscious society.

Embracing Digitization and Environmental Sustainability

The MoH is not only focusing on immediate healthcare needs but is also looking ahead with its emphasis on digitization and environmental sustainability. The introduction of digital payment systems for healthcare services and the implementation of a green protocol align with Brunei's Vision 2035 of a high-quality life that includes a clean and green environment. These forward-looking initiatives signal a comprehensive approach to health and wellness that balances technological innovation with environmental stewardship.

As Brunei's Ministry of Health embarks on these ambitious projects, the increased budget allocation for the 2024-2025 period sets a strong foundation for the nation's healthcare system. Through strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources, coupled with a commitment to sustainability, Brunei is poised to achieve significant advancements in public health, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for its citizens.