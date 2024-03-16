Brunei Minister Urges Online Scam Victims to Report, Highlights Cybersecurity Measures

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha emphasized the critical need for victims of online scams to report these incidents to authorities. This call to action is part of Brunei's broader strategy to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure and combat the growing threat of online scams.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Framework

Minister Shamhary detailed the operational capabilities of Cyber Security Brunei (CSB), which has been active since 2020. The organization plays a pivotal role through its operations at the Cyber Watch Centre, the Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team (BruCERT), and the National Digital Forensics Laboratory (NDFL). These entities collectively form the backbone of the nation's cybersecurity efforts, providing critical support in the detection, analysis, and response to cyber threats.

Proposal for a National Anti-Scam Centre

Addressing a suggestion from LegCo member Yang Berhormat Chong Chin Yee, the minister discussed the potential establishment of a national anti-scam centre. This initiative would operate in collaboration with CSB and the Scams Task Force, aiming to fortify Brunei's defenses against online scams. The proposed centre would serve as a hub for coordinating response strategies and enhancing public awareness of cyber threats.

Reporting and Awareness: Key to Combating Scams

Minister Shamhary underscored the importance of reporting online scams to either BruCERT or the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF). He highlighted ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about the dangers of online scams and the importance of the reporting process. These initiatives are crucial for empowering citizens to recognize and respond to cyber threats effectively. Furthermore, the minister pointed out the vital role of the digital forensic lab in tracing the origins of online scams, which is essential for bringing perpetrators to justice.

As Brunei continues to navigate the challenges posed by an increasingly digital world, the government's proactive stance on cybersecurity and public engagement represents a comprehensive approach to safeguarding the nation's digital landscape. By emphasizing the importance of reporting and leveraging advanced cybersecurity measures, Brunei aims to create a more secure online environment for its citizens.