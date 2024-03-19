Brunei Minister Unveils Significant Employment, Housing, and Youth Achievements at 20th LegCo Session

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Brunei's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, presented a comprehensive review of the progress achieved over the past four years in key areas such as employment, housing, and youth engagement. This session highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the quality of life for its citizens and support the nation's youth.

Boost in Employment and Assistance Programs

One of the standout achievements shared was that over 40 percent of individuals registered with JobCentre Brunei have successfully secured employment, benefiting from the collaboration between various departments and organizations. This has been a significant step towards reducing unemployment in the country. Furthermore, the minister highlighted the successful amendment of the Old Age and Disability Pensions Act, which has substantially increased the number of beneficiaries receiving financial assistance, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting its vulnerable citizens.

Advancements in Housing and Youth Engagement

In terms of housing, the Ministry's collaboration with several departments has facilitated the construction and repair of 68 houses for families living in hardship or affected by mishaps since 2020, providing them with much-needed relief and stability. On the youth front, the minister reported an impressive increase in engagement, with over 50,000 participants in capacity-building programs and a significant rise in youth-led businesses. These initiatives have not only fostered entrepreneurial spirit among the youth but have also contributed to the nation's economic growth.

National Achievements and Cultural Contributions

The session also celebrated the achievements of national athletes who have brought pride to the nation through their outstanding performances in regional and international competitions. Additionally, the minister noted the publication of numerous materials and reference sources that enrich Brunei's cultural, historical, and literary landscape. The 40th National Day celebration, with over 41,000 participants, was highlighted as a testament to the unity, patriotism, and support for the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) among the citizens of Brunei.

The strides made in various sectors as reported during the 20th Legislative Council session reflect the government's dedicated efforts to improve the welfare of its people, support youth development, and celebrate national achievements. These advancements not only contribute to the socio-economic development of Brunei but also strengthen the sense of national identity and pride among its citizens.