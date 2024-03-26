Brunei Man Faces Jail Time for Multiple Thefts, Assaulting Policeman with Spit

Pengiran Abdul Azim bin Pengiran Abdul Azis, on a recent Saturday, was handed down a sentence of three years and four months in jail after he admitted to a series of thefts and for spitting on a policeman while being detained. This case, presided over by Judge Pengiran Hajah Norismayanti binti Pengiran Haji Ismail, spotlights a string of criminal activities leading to the arrest and subsequent sentencing of Pengiran Abdul Azim.

Theft Spree and Confrontation with Law Enforcement

Pengiran Abdul Azim's illegal activities unfolded over several months, beginning with the theft of five car rims from a residence at Jalan Pasir Berakas in September 2023. His crime spree continued with an attempted theft from a vehicle at Flat E-Kerajaan, Kampong Beribi, on November 18, 2019, and the theft of a CCTV camera from the same location in May 2023. The series of thefts culminated in the stealing of items from a house at Perumahan Expo, Perpindahan Lambak Kanan, between August 31 and September 2, 2023. These incidents were reported by the victims, enabling the authorities to trace and apprehend Pengiran Abdul Azim.

Aggravated Assault on a Police Constable

While in custody at the Bandar Seri Begawan Police Station on September 21, 2023, Pengiran Abdul Azim's behavior took a violent turn. After repeatedly knocking on his cell door and requesting to see an investigating officer for health complaints, he spat in the face of a police constable following a heated argument. This act of aggression added a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer to his already extensive list of criminal charges, further compounding his legal troubles.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

During the court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Hidayatul Aeny binti Haji Zullizam presented the evidence of the thefts and the assault, leading to Pengiran Abdul Azim's conviction. The court's decision to sentence him to jail reflects the severity of his crimes, particularly the disrespectful and violent behavior towards a police constable, emphasizing the legal system's stance on protecting public servants from harm.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behavior and the justice system's commitment to upholding law and order. Pengiran Abdul Azim's journey from a series of thefts to an aggravated assault on a police officer highlights the escalation of criminal activities and their impact on the community and law enforcement. As the community reflects on this case, it underscores the importance of respecting the law and those who enforce it.