Brunei

Brunei Locals Complete First-Ever Radiation Safety Course by BTS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:09 am EST
Seven individuals hailing from Brunei have successfully completed a pioneering basic radiation safety course, organized by Beta Testing Services (BTS) Sdn Bhd. This marks the first of such courses to be held in the Sultanate, following BTS’s recent certification by the Safety, Health and Environment National Authority (SHENA). The training was conducted at BTS’s dedicated center in the Belait District and guided by the firm’s technical manager and ISO trainer, Balakrishnan Chandramohan.

Empowering Airport Personnel

The participants of this course, all employees of the Brunei International Airport’s Cargo Department, have a critical role in maintaining the airport’s cargo X-ray scanning system. Through this training, they have gained essential knowledge and skills in radiation safety, enhancing their competency and enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

Local Availability: A Game-Changer

SHENA’s approval of such courses to be held locally has been met with praise. The convenience of local availability not only saves time and resources but also opens the door to more individuals gaining expert training in this field. This development is expected to significantly boost personnel competency across various industries in the Sultanate.

The Borneo Bulletin: A Trusted Source

The Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei, first reported this development. Established by Brunei Press, the Bulletin has been a primary source of local, regional, and business news since its inception, solidifying its place as a trusted source of information.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

