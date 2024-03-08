Brunei Imams Urge Muslims to Prepare Spiritually, Health-wise for Ramadhan

As the holy month of Ramadhan approaches, with its commencement contingent on the lunar calendar, potentially starting Monday or Tuesday, Brunei's religious leaders have delivered a pivotal message.

During Friday's sermon, they emphasized the importance of both spiritual and physical preparedness among the Muslim community for the forthcoming month of obligatory fasting. This guidance aims to enhance the observance of this sacred period, underscoring the dual focus on religious devotion and health.

Spiritual Readiness: The Core of Ramadhan

Muslims in Brunei are encouraged to deepen their understanding of Islam, particularly regarding the practices and laws of fasting during Ramadhan. Imams have highlighted the significance of fulfilling Qadha fasts, engaging more intensely in worship activities such as Sunat prayers, reciting the Al-Quran, and practicing Qiamulail. These actions are not just acts of devotion but are also means of spiritual purification and self-reflection, allowing believers to strengthen their faith and connection with Allah.

Apart from spiritual preparation, attention to physical well-being has been stressed as essential for a fruitful fasting experience. Imams have advised the community to be mindful of their health by choosing Halal and clean foods, maintaining a balanced diet, and understanding the health benefits associated with fasting. This holistic approach recognizes that a healthy body is vital for performing religious duties and that fasting can aid in overcoming detrimental habits such as smoking.