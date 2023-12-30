en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Brunei Imams Urge Faithful to Reflect, Improve, and Strengthen Faith for the New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:19 am EST
Brunei Imams Urge Faithful to Reflect, Improve, and Strengthen Faith for the New Year

Brunei’s imams, in their Friday sermon, have taken the opportunity to underscore the significance of self-reflection among the ummah, the global Muslim community, as the new year approaches. The religious leaders urged the faithful to engage in introspection on their commitment to the obligations commanded by Allah and their compliance with His prohibitions. The imams emphasized the necessity of self-evaluation in various roles, such as a parent, leader, child, student, or employee.

Call for Continued Faith and Improvement

The imams urged individuals who find themselves in a positive state to remain steadfast in their course. On the other hand, those who identify shortcomings, weaknesses, or ills within themselves were encouraged to seek and implement constructive changes. The imams were clear in saying that such transformations should be accompanied by action, determination, and sincere efforts.

Strengthening Faith and Obedience

Additionally, the imams called upon the ummah to fortify their faith. They encouraged continuous striving towards becoming more pious and obedient to Allah’s commands. They emphasized the need to uphold responsibilities and trust with enthusiasm and confidence within the family, community, and nation. This call to action reinforces the central tenets of Islam, emphasizing the importance of personal growth, community service, and national responsibility.

Relevance to the Bruneian Community

The Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei and a primary source of local, foreign, and business news in the region, reported this sermon. This reflection of the imams’ message shows the deep-rooted importance of faith in Brunei’s society and the emphasis on continual self-improvement and increased piety as key factors in societal progress.

0
Brunei
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sultan of Brunei Stresses 21st Century Skills for Students, Eyeing Brunei Vision 2035

By Saboor Bayat

Pakistani Army Major's Arrival in Brunei Symbolizes Strong Bilateral Relations

By Salman Akhtar

Brunei Locals Complete First-Ever Radiation Safety Course by BTS

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Travel Agency SCA Sets New Standards, Expands Services, and Supports National Carrier

By Rafia Tasleem

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certifica ...
@Automotive · 3 hours
Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certifica ...
heart comment 0
Brunei’s Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes

By Mazhar Abbas

Brunei's Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes
Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report

By Wojciech Zylm

Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report
Brunei: Community Bonds Strengthened Through Sports, Vigilance Emphasized Following Crime

By Salman Khan

Brunei: Community Bonds Strengthened Through Sports, Vigilance Emphasized Following Crime
UNISSA Rover Scouts Undergo ‘Sekapur Sireh’ Course at OBBD

By Geeta Pillai

UNISSA Rover Scouts Undergo 'Sekapur Sireh' Course at OBBD
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
2 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
7 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
8 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
11 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
14 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
15 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
15 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
15 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
18 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
15 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app