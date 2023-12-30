Brunei Imams Urge Faithful to Reflect, Improve, and Strengthen Faith for the New Year

Brunei’s imams, in their Friday sermon, have taken the opportunity to underscore the significance of self-reflection among the ummah, the global Muslim community, as the new year approaches. The religious leaders urged the faithful to engage in introspection on their commitment to the obligations commanded by Allah and their compliance with His prohibitions. The imams emphasized the necessity of self-evaluation in various roles, such as a parent, leader, child, student, or employee.

Call for Continued Faith and Improvement

The imams urged individuals who find themselves in a positive state to remain steadfast in their course. On the other hand, those who identify shortcomings, weaknesses, or ills within themselves were encouraged to seek and implement constructive changes. The imams were clear in saying that such transformations should be accompanied by action, determination, and sincere efforts.

Strengthening Faith and Obedience

Additionally, the imams called upon the ummah to fortify their faith. They encouraged continuous striving towards becoming more pious and obedient to Allah’s commands. They emphasized the need to uphold responsibilities and trust with enthusiasm and confidence within the family, community, and nation. This call to action reinforces the central tenets of Islam, emphasizing the importance of personal growth, community service, and national responsibility.

Relevance to the Bruneian Community

The Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei and a primary source of local, foreign, and business news in the region, reported this sermon. This reflection of the imams’ message shows the deep-rooted importance of faith in Brunei’s society and the emphasis on continual self-improvement and increased piety as key factors in societal progress.