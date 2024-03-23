Brunei Imams Emphasize Fasting's Role as a Shield Against Hellfire in Ramadhan Sermons

Religious leaders in Brunei have underscored the significance of fasting during Ramadhan, describing it as a protective shield against hellfire. In recent sermons, they stressed the importance of observing proper etiquette and refraining from actions that could invalidate the fast or diminish its spiritual rewards. This guidance comes as Muslims worldwide observe the holy month, seeking to fulfill one of Islam's five pillars while cultivating personal and communal spirituality.

Understanding Fasting's Spiritual Significance

Fasting during Ramadhan is not merely an act of physical abstention from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset; it is also a time for spiritual reflection, improvement, and a means to get closer to Allah. The imams highlighted how fasting serves as a "fortress" that protects Muslims from committing sins by restraining lust and urging the faithful to guard against actions that can taint their fasting experience, such as backbiting, quarreling, lying, and slanderous remarks.

Etiquette and Rewards of Fasting

The sermons delivered across Brunei not only discussed the protective aspects of fasting but also delved into the etiquette that should be observed. This includes controlling one's speech, lowering one's gaze, and avoiding forbidden acts. By adhering to these guidelines, Muslims can maximize the spiritual rewards of fasting, which include multiple rewards for performing pious acts during the holy month. The imams emphasized that Ramadhan is a golden opportunity for spiritual growth and a time that should not be wasted.

Maximizing the Benefits of Ramadhan

As the holy month progresses, the religious authorities in Brunei continue to encourage the Muslim community to take full advantage of this period. This involves not just refraining from food and drink but also engaging in increased prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity. The emphasis on fasting as a means to shield oneself from hellfire serves as a powerful reminder of the month's significance and the importance of observing it with diligence and devotion.

As Muslims worldwide observe Ramadhan, the sermons in Brunei serve as a poignant reminder of the month's profound spiritual significance. The guidance provided by the imams aims to ensure that the faithful not only adhere to the physical aspects of fasting but also embrace its deeper spiritual dimensions. This holistic approach to observing Ramadhan has the potential to enrich the lives of Muslims, drawing them closer to their faith and to each other during this sacred time.