Brunei Forum Sparks Global Dialogue: Investing in Women for Economic Empowerment

The International Women's Day Forum in Brunei, themed 'Investing in Women: Accelerating Progress', has become a cornerstone event, advocating for gender equality and economic empowerment for women.

Hosted by Brunei Fertilizer Industries Sdn Bhd (BFI) in celebration of its 10th anniversary, the forum brought together leaders from various sectors to discuss practical steps towards creating a more collaborative environment for men and women.

Notably, BFI's leadership boasts a significant representation of local Bruneian women, highlighting the event's commitment to promoting women in leadership roles.

Empowering Women in Leadership

The forum featured a panel of distinguished speakers, including the Ambassador of the Philippines to Brunei Darussalam, Marian Jocelyn R Tirol-Ignacio, and BFI CEO, Dr. Harri Kiiski. Discussions centered around the critical role of women in leadership and the broader impact of gender equality on economic growth.

Dr. Kiiski stressed the importance of creating a balanced leadership team within BFI, showcasing the company's efforts to champion gender equality by ensuring that half of its leadership positions are held by women. This approach not only promotes a more inclusive workplace but also serves as a model for other organizations striving for gender parity.

Aside from panel discussions, the forum offered networking sessions and workshops focused on women's economic empowerment and rights. These activities provided a platform for attendees to share insights, strategies, and experiences, fostering a community of support among women in various industries.

The presence of founders, corporate executives, and government officials underscored the forum's significance as a catalyst for change, encouraging participants to engage in meaningful conversations about the advancement of women in the workforce.

Strategies for Accelerating Progress

Key takeaways from the event included the importance of investing in women's economic empowerment, the need for mentorship programs, and the implementation of flexible working policies to support work-life balance. Speakers highlighted the ongoing challenges women face in breaking the glass ceiling, particularly in the technology sector, and emphasized the benefits of creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

The forum served as a reminder that investing in women is not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do, as echoed by BFI Acting Deputy CEO Hajah Nur Raihan in her closing remarks.

As the world continues to grapple with gender inequality, the International Women's Day Forum in Brunei represents a beacon of hope and progress. By bringing together influential leaders and advocates for women's rights, the event has set the stage for ongoing dialogue and action towards creating a more equitable and prosperous future for women.

The forum's emphasis on collaboration, mentorship, and empowerment offers valuable lessons for organizations and communities worldwide, highlighting the transformative power of investing in women.