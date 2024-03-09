Brunei Declares Claw Machines Haram, Bans Operation Under Public Entertainment Act

In a decisive move, Brunei has officially banned claw machines after being declared haram due to gambling elements by the State Mufti's Office on December 18, 2023. This announcement came from the Minister of Home Affairs, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, during a session at the Legislative Council meeting.

Legislative Response to Gambling Concerns

The categorization of claw machines as haram follows concerns raised about the gambling nature of these games. With the backing of a fatwa, the Minister of Home Affairs clarified that under the Public Entertainment Act Chapter 181, the operation of such machines falls into prohibited activities. Authorities are now mandated to enforce this ruling, ensuring that businesses with claw machines cease their operations forthwith.

Impact on Local Businesses

Companies currently running claw machine operations are directly affected by this new regulation. The ministry, in collaboration with district offices, will be reaching out to these businesses, providing them with official notices to discontinue their operations. This move signifies a broader effort by the government to clamp down on activities perceived to have gambling elements, prioritizing societal moral standards.

Future Collaborations and Regulatory Measures

The Ministry of Home Affairs, alongside the State Mufti's Office, plans to continue its vigilance against games with gambling attributes. This collaboration underscores the commitment to uphold Brunei's Islamic principles within the public entertainment sector. The ban on claw machines serves as a testament to the government's proactive stance on mitigating gambling influences in society.

This regulation not only reflects the country's dedication to its religious values but also sets a precedent for how similar issues will be addressed in the future. As Brunei continues to navigate the balance between modern entertainment and traditional values, the ban on claw machines marks a significant step in the country's regulatory approach.