Brunei Cracks Down on Immigration Violations: Five Foreign Nationals Detained

The Immigration and National Registration Department (INRD) of Brunei has recently intensified its efforts against immigration offenses, leading to the arrest of five foreign nationals in separate operations across the Brunei-Muara and Belait districts. This move underscores the government's commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring compliance among foreign workers in the country.

Recent Operations Yield Arrests

During targeted operations in Mukim Berakas ‘B’, Mukim Mentiri, Mukim Seria, Mukim Lumapas, and Mukim Kilanas, INRD officials detained five individuals for not working with their actual employers and overstaying their visas. Among those arrested was Lisna Ariyatna, a 52-year-old Indonesian woman, who received a six-month jail sentence and a BND800 fine for overstaying, highlighting the serious consequences of violating Brunei's immigration policies.

Legal Proceedings and Public Cooperation

The legal actions were carried out efficiently, with Magistrate Harnita Zelda Skinner presiding over the cases. INRD Prosecuting Officer Hadiyatul Majeedah binti Awang Usin led the prosecution, emphasizing the department's dedication to upholding the law. The INRD has also called on the public to assist by reporting any suspected immigration offenses, demonstrating a collaborative approach to maintaining legal order.

Implications for Immigration Policy

This recent crackdown reflects Brunei's stringent stance on immigration and its efforts to regulate the employment of foreign nationals. It serves as a reminder to employers and foreign workers alike of the importance of adhering to the nation's immigration laws. As Brunei continues to enforce these regulations, it is likely to see a more organized and lawful employment environment for foreigners, contributing to the country's social and economic stability.