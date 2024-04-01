Brunei Charity Events Uplift Orphans and Needy Pre-Hari Raya: Multi-Organizational Support

In a heartwarming display of generosity and community support, various organizations in Brunei have been actively conducting charity events aimed at aiding orphans and families in need as they prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations. Among the notable contributors, the Brunei Students Alumni in Singapore, the Institution of Surveyors, Engineers, and Architects (PUJA Brunei), PERBEKAL Kampong Lambak Youth Association, and the Belait District Orphans Fund have made significant donations to alleviate the financial burdens on these vulnerable groups.

Advertisment

Brunei Students Alumni in Singapore: Fostering Connections and Charity

The Brunei Government Hostel in Singapore, AKBS, hosted a charity event where some 68 orphans and children from needy families received donations. The event, graced by the presence of Minister of Religious Affairs and Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, showcased a mass recitation of Surah Al Fatihah, Al Quran verses, and concluded with a Doa Selamat. This initiative not only provided financial support but also aimed to strengthen the bonds among former students who studied in Singapore, fulfilling a dual purpose of charity and community building.

PUJA Brunei and PERBEKAL: Contributing to Community Well-being

Advertisment

Meanwhile, PUJA Brunei presented donations to 16 orphans during a Khatam Al Quran ceremony, with the event attended by notable figures from the Ministry of Development and Ministry of Finance and Economy. Similarly, PERBEKAL Kampong Lambak Youth Association held an iftar where donations were presented to 15 orphans, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting its younger members. These events reflect the organizations' roles in nurturing a sense of responsibility and care within the community.

Belait District and Pusat Ehsan: Expanding the Circle of Care

The Belait District Orphans Fund received a boost with donations from three companies, demonstrating the private sector's role in social welfare. Additionally, Pusat Ehsan, a center for individuals with different abilities, received donations totaling BND17,000 during a Khatam Al Quran ceremony attended by the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports. The contributions from various sources, including the Chinese Embassy and private companies, underscore the wide-ranging support for Pusat Ehsan's commendable efforts.

These charity events, occurring in the spirit of Ramadhan, highlight the Bruneian community's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members. By pooling resources and fostering a spirit of generosity, these organizations are not only alleviating immediate financial burdens but are also reinforcing the values of compassion and communal support. As Hari Raya approaches, these acts of kindness serve as a reminder of the importance of giving back and the positive impact such gestures have on the well-being of the entire community.