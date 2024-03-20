Brunei Boosts Cybersecurity with BND8.75M Budget, Focuses on Digital Safety

During the recent 20th session of the Legislative Council, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, announced significant steps towards reinforcing cybersecurity in Brunei. Highlighting the ministry’s budget for the 2024-2025 financial year, the minister underscored the government's commitment to fortifying the digital landscape against emerging cyber threats.

Strategic Cybersecurity Enhancements

The National Cyber Security Committee (JKKS) is set to continue its comprehensive approach towards ensuring a safer cyberspace, focusing on key areas such as people, processes, and technology. With a substantial allocation of BND8.75 million dedicated to cybersecurity management, the government aims to bolster the National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS) and its implementation. Among the pivotal initiatives is the enactment of the Cyber Security Order, 2023, spearheaded by Cyber Security Brunei (CSB), aiming to establish a resilient digital ecosystem within the nation.

Legal Frameworks and Public Awareness

In parallel, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) is tasked with developing a robust legal framework for the protection of personal data. This initiative reflects the government's proactive stance in safeguarding citizens' privacy in the digital realm. Additionally, the ministry is amplifying its efforts in public awareness through various channels, including TV, radio, and social media, to educate the public on the risks associated with online platforms. The Content Advisory Council (CAC), alongside AITI, plays a crucial role in monitoring and regulating internet and social media content to prevent misinformation and online scams.

Collaboration and Reporting Mechanisms

AITI's collaboration with telecommunication providers and related agencies exemplifies the collective effort to combat online scam activities. The public plays a vital role in this ecosystem, encouraged to report any suspicious activities to BruCERT. This collaborative approach underscores the government's commitment to creating a secure and reliable digital environment for all users in Brunei.

As Brunei navigates the challenges of an increasingly digital world, these concerted efforts reflect a strategic, multi-faceted approach to cybersecurity. By prioritizing the safety and security of its digital infrastructure, Brunei sets a commendable example of proactive governance in the face of evolving cyber threats. The implications of these initiatives are profound, promising a safer, more secure digital future for citizens and laying the groundwork for sustainable digital growth and innovation.