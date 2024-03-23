Brunei Battles Surge in Bush, Forest Fires Amid Dry Season: FRD Raises Alarm

Since the start of the year, Brunei has witnessed a significant uptick in bush and forest fires, with the Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) responding to a staggering 530 calls, marking a sharp increase from the 47 incidents reported up to March 20, 2023. This surge has led to the destruction of 584 hectares of land across the nation, attributed largely to the prevailing hot and dry weather conditions. The FRD has ramped up its efforts, employing drones and firebikes for patrols and monitoring, aiming to mitigate the fires' environmental and health impacts.

A Nationwide Concern

The dramatic rise in fire incidents has not only wrought environmental damage but also posed significant health risks to the populace. The dense smoke and haze from the fires have deteriorated air quality, affecting visibility and respiratory health among road users. In response, the FRD has intensified its surveillance of known hotspots and is working closely with various stakeholders to ensure the readiness of fire hydrants and other logistical supports for fire extinguishing operations.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisories

In light of the increasing fire incidents, the FRD has issued warnings against open burning, urging the public to maintain trimmed grass in their surroundings to prevent rapid fire spread. The department has also cautioned against leaving flammable materials like oil exposed to sunlight and advised vigilance regarding wild animals or poisonous insects displaced by fires. Emphasizing community safety, the FRD encourages the extinguishing of small fires without risking personal safety and prompts the public to report any signs of bush and forest fires immediately.

Collaboration and Reporting

To combat the escalating fire crisis, the FRD has appealed for public cooperation in preventing large-scale fires through responsible behavior and immediate reporting of open burning or fire sightings. By dialing 995 or contacting the Darussalam Line 123, residents can play a crucial role in early detection and response, aiding the FRD's efforts to control and reduce the incidence of bush and forest fires. Through collective vigilance and action, Brunei can hope to address this environmental challenge more effectively.