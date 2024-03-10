Brunei Appoints Nearly 200 Imams for Ramadhan Tarawih Prayers, Enhancing Worship Across 82 Mosques

Brunei Darussalam witnessed a significant religious event as nearly 200 individuals were appointed to lead Sunnat Tarawih prayers during the holy month of Ramadhan. The ceremony, held at Ash-Shalilheen Mosque, marked a momentous occasion aimed at bolstering religious practices and enhancing the spiritual atmosphere in mosques nationwide.

Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration and Finance) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, presented letters of appointment to a diverse group of 196 individuals, comprising mosque officials, teaching staff, students, and alumni of the prestigious Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This strategic move not only aims to invigorate the religious fervor during Ramadhan but also seeks to provide valuable experience and reinforce the Al-Quran memorization skills among the country's youth.

Comprehensive Preparation for a Spiritual Journey

Prior to their official appointments, the selected imams underwent a thorough briefing, encompassing both theoretical and practical aspects of leading the Tarawih prayers. This preparation covered the essential elements of Aqwal wa Af’aal of the Doa Tarawih, ensuring that the imams were well-versed in the correct kaifiyyat, including recitation precision and tuma’ninah movements.

Such meticulous training is crucial for fostering a cohesive and spiritually uplifting prayer experience for congregants, enabling them to follow the prayers with greater ease and devotion. The initiative underscores Brunei's commitment to not only preserving but also enriching the spiritual tapestry of its Muslim community during one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar.

Strengthening Community and Faith

The deployment of these newly appointed imams to 82 mosques across Brunei serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it significantly enhances the capacity of mosques to accommodate larger congregations for the Tarawih prayers, an essential component of Ramadhan's nightly worship.

On the other hand, it provides a unique opportunity for the imams, especially the students and alumni of Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, to apply their religious learning in a practical setting, thereby solidifying their memorization of the Al-Quran. Such initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering a vibrant religious community, encouraging more believers to partake in the communal prayers and thereby revitalizing the spiritual ambiance of mosques during the holy month.