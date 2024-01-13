en English
Brunei

Borneo Bulletin Commemorates Royal Wedding with Special Edition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Borneo Bulletin Commemorates Royal Wedding with Special Edition

In a grand display of royal spectacle, Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, one of Asia’s most admired royal figures, has married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic in a sumptuous 10-day ceremony. The nuptials have captured the attention of the nation and the world, offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of the Bruneian royals.

Unveiling the Royal Event

The 32-year-old prince, a prominent figure in Asian royalty, is the fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. The wedding celebrations, marked by a cornucopia of traditional and contemporary elements, culminate with a grand reception at the 1,788-room palace. This event will be graced by a plethora of international royalty and dignitaries, signifying the global reach and influence of the Bruneian royal family.

The Borneo Bulletin Commemorative Edition

As part of the nationwide celebration, the Borneo Bulletin will release a Special Commemorative Edition. This edition is of particular significance; it not only marks a major national occasion but also serves as a tangible keepsake of a historical moment. The special edition is expected to feature exclusive content, photographs, and articles related to the royal event, making it an invaluable resource for collectors of royal memorabilia and enthusiasts of the royal family’s activities.

A Royal Affair to Remember

The royal wedding, besides being an event of national pride, has also garnered widespread attention from international audiences. The anticipation and reverence surrounding the wedding highlight the enduring appeal and fascination of royal occasions. The Special Commemorative Edition of the Borneo Bulletin, available for purchase tomorrow, provides a unique opportunity for the public to partake in this momentous event, celebrating a new chapter in the lives of Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic.

Brunei
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

