BIBD ALAF Celebrates Khatam Al-Quran, Unites Brunei Community During Ramadhan

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam's Advocating Life-Long Learning for an Aspiring Future (BIBD ALAF) program marked a significant moment as it held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque. This event, attended by the Minister of Religious Affairs and key figures from the educational and financial sectors, emphasized the importance of communal learning and the spiritual development of the country's youth during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Empowering Youth Through Spiritual Education

The ceremony began with the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah by Minister of Religious Affairs, underscoring the government's support for initiatives that foster religious education. Following this, students participating in the BIBD ALAF program recited verses from the Al-Quran, demonstrating not only their dedication to their religious studies but also the success of the program in promoting life-long learning among Brunei's youth. The presence of key figures such as Ra'es of Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan and the Managing Director and CEO of BIBD highlighted the collaborative efforts in nurturing a spiritually and academically enriched generation.

Strengthening Community Ties

Apart from the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony organized by BIBD ALAF, similar events took place across Brunei, involving various segments of the community including female officers at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Politeknik Brunei, and members of the Kampong Sengkurong 'B' Village Consultative Council. These events not only commemorated the completion of Quranic recitations but also fostered a sense of unity and solidarity among participants, strengthening communal bonds during the sacred month of Ramadhan.

Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

The spirit of giving and community support was also a significant aspect of these ceremonies. For instance, former hostelites of Sultan Omar 'Ali Saifuddien College organized a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony where donations were made to the mosque and support provided to single mothers and orphans. Such initiatives underscore the broader societal values encouraged during Ramadhan, emphasizing compassion, generosity, and communal welfare.

As the holy month of Ramadhan brings together individuals from various walks of life to celebrate their faith and engage in communal activities, the Khatam Al-Quran ceremonies across Brunei serve as a reminder of the country's commitment to fostering a spiritually enlightened and socially responsible community. These events, supported by both government and private institutions, highlight the multifaceted approach to achieving societal harmony and individual growth through religious education and philanthropy.