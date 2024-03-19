BGC's Project Amali Lights Up Lives of Five Underprivileged Families in Labi, Brunei

Five underprivileged families in Mukim Labi, Belait District, found a reason to smile as Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd (BGC) extended its generosity through the 10th instalment of Project Amali. On a mission to make a tangible difference, Captain Abdul Mateen Abdurrahman Liew, BGC's Managing Director, spearheaded the delegation comprising company management and enthusiastic volunteers. The initiative not only aimed to alleviate the immediate needs of these families but also to foster a spirit of community and shared responsibility.

Unpacking Hope and Support

The assistance came in the form of basic essentials, carefully selected to meet the daily needs of the recipient families. Village Head of Kampong Labi I, Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, and Acting Penghulu of Mukim Labi II, Muhd Nurazmi bin Haji Mustapa, welcomed the BGC team, expressing their gratitude for the support extended towards their communities. This collaboration between BGC, the Community Development Department (JAPEM), and local leadership underscores the power of partnership in driving positive social impact.

Project Amali: A Beacon of Light

Project Amali, now in its 10th year, has consistently served as a beacon of hope for those in need across the region. Under the guidance of Captain Abdul Mateen, BGC has not only contributed materially but has also endeavored to inspire other corporations to recognize their role in societal welfare. The project's ongoing success is a testament to the commitment of BGC and its volunteers, who go beyond the call of duty to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Support and Community Development

While the immediate impact of Project Amali is undeniable, the initiative also aims to inspire long-term improvements in the living conditions of underprivileged communities. By addressing basic needs, BGC sets the foundation upon which these families can build a more stable and hopeful future. The continued partnership between corporate entities, governmental departments, and community leaders is essential in nurturing an environment where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

The spirit of generosity and community service demonstrated by BGC through Project Amali illuminates the path for others to follow. It is a reminder that in times of need, collective action can bring about meaningful change, enhancing the quality of life for the most vulnerable among us. As we reflect on the achievements of Project Amali, we are encouraged to consider how each of us can contribute to building a more inclusive and caring society.