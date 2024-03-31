Belait Residents Revel in Enhanced Sahur Options as MYM and BSRC Host Gerai Sahur

Belait residents have been presented with a delightful array of sahur options, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Minda Youth Movement (MYM) and the Brunei Shell Recreation Club (BSRC). The three-day Gerai Sahur event, concluding tonight, has brought together 34 vendors, offering a wide selection of foods and drinks. This initiative not only caters to the diverse tastes of the community but also supports young entrepreneurs and businesses, showcasing fusion dishes that appeal to both young and old patrons alike.

Launching a New Tradition

The Gerai Sahur marks the first time MYM has organized such an event in collaboration with BSRC for the sahur meal, an integral part of the fasting month. This initiative follows on the heels of a successful National Day carnival hosted earlier in the month at Pusat Insani in Seria, indicating a growing trend of community-oriented events in the region. The choice of the BSRC field as the venue underscores a commitment to leveraging communal spaces for inclusive gatherings.

A Platform for Young Entrepreneurs

One of the highlights of the Gerai Sahur is its emphasis on supporting young entrepreneurs and local businesses. By offering a platform for these vendors to showcase their culinary skills and innovative dishes, the event serves not only as a food fair but also as a business incubator. This reflects a broader effort to foster entrepreneurial spirit within the community, particularly among the youth, encouraging innovation and self-reliance.

A Culinary Celebration

As the Gerai Sahur comes to a close tonight, from 9pm until midnight, it leaves behind a legacy of culinary celebration and community engagement. Visitors to the event have had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of dishes, from traditional delicacies to modern fusion cuisine, enriching their sahur experience. This event has set a precedent for future community gatherings, highlighting the importance of food in bringing people together and celebrating cultural diversity.