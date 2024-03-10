Belait District Religious Affairs Office Supports 49 New Converts with Essential Donations Ahead of Ramadhan

Personnel from the Belait District Religious Affairs Office embarked on a mission of compassion and support, delivering donations to 49 less fortunate new converts across multiple regions. This initiative, part of the Al-ihtimam Ma’an (Together we care) program, aimed to provide food necessities to those in need, particularly with the holy month of Ramadhan on the horizon. Mohammad Aliyani bin Ismail, the Head of Religious Officer at the agency, spearheaded this benevolent activity, underscoring the organization's commitment to aiding its community members during significant times.

The distribution saw four teams from the Belait District Religious Affairs Office navigating through Kampong Sungai Teraban, Mukim Belait, Mukim Seria, and Mukim Liang to reach the residences of the aid recipients.

This strategic approach ensured that donations were delivered directly to those who needed them the most, facilitating a personal touch and fostering a stronger community bond. The effort not only aimed at providing immediate relief through food necessities but also at conveying a message of solidarity and care from the wider community to the new converts.

Annual Tradition of Giving

The Al-ihtimam Ma’an program represents an annual tradition for the Belait District Religious Affairs Office, highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting the less fortunate within the Muslim community, particularly new converts.

This initiative gains additional significance with the approach of Ramadhan, a time when the virtues of giving, compassion, and community are emphasized. Through such actions, the agency sets a commendable example of how structured support and community outreach can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals.

Broader Implications

This program not only addresses immediate needs but also plays a crucial role in integrating new converts into the Muslim community, providing them with a sense of belonging and support.

By extending a helping hand, the Belait District Religious Affairs Office not only fulfills a religious duty but also strengthens social bonds and promotes inclusivity. As Ramadhan approaches, such acts of kindness and charity are particularly poignant, reminding all of the power of community and the importance of looking out for one another.