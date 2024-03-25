Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Marks Genocide Day 2024 with Solemn Tributes

On March 25, 2024, the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam solemnly observed Genocide Day, a day of remembrance for the victims of the brutal atrocities committed on March 25, 1971, during Bangladesh's Liberation War. The event, primarily attended by members of the Bangladeshi community, began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the souls of the martyrs. A minute's silence was held in memory of those who perished on that fateful night.

Reflecting on the Past

Bangladesh High Commissioner Nahida Rahman Shumona led the observance, reading out messages from Bangladesh's President and Prime Minister. In her address, she paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and denounced the Pakistan military's actions in 1971. The gathering also featured a video documentary that provided a historical background of Genocide Day, offering attendees a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for Bangladesh's independence.

International Recognition and Justice

The observance of Genocide Day extends beyond mourning; it serves as a call for international acknowledgment and accountability for the atrocities committed. Echoing sentiments from global experts and intellectuals, there's a pressing need for nations, including Pakistan, to recognize and apologize for the events of 1971. This acknowledgment is crucial for healing, reconciliation, and ensuring such horrors are never repeated.

Building a Legacy of Remembrance

The Bangladesh High Commission's commemoration in Brunei exemplifies the global Bengali community's commitment to remembering their history and advocating for justice. As the world reflects on the significance of Genocide Day, the lessons learned and the stories told pave the way for a future where human rights are universally respected, and genocide is unequivocally condemned.