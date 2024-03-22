Baiduri Bank Partners with MKOKU for Ramadhan Giving, Supports 100 Families in Brunei

Baiduri Bank has launched its eighth 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' initiative, this time collaborating with the Council for the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities (MKOKU) to support 100 members and their families. The initiative kicked off with events at Hua Ho OneCity Shopping Centre and Soon Lee Megamart Lambak, highlighting the bank's commitment to community welfare. Leading the initiative were Pengiran Azaleen bin Pengiran Dato Haji Mustapha and Awangku Nor Muhammad Nizam bin Pengiran Haji Tengah from Baiduri Bank's management committee, alongside MKOKU President Malai Didi Sharifah Adila Surya binti Malai Haji Abdullah.

Empowering Communities Through Corporate Social Responsibility

This year's 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' initiative is not just about providing immediate support; it's about empowering MKOKU members and their families, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Baiduri Bank's volunteers, part of the 'Baiduri Cares' internal program, played a pivotal role in the event's success, dedicating their time and energy to ensure the initiative's smooth execution. These efforts were further bolstered by the logistical support from Setia Motors Sdn Bhd and Indera Motors Sdn Bhd, ensuring participants' safe transportation.

Building Partnerships for a Better Tomorrow

The collaboration between Baiduri Bank and MKOKU represents a significant step forward in corporate-social organization partnerships, demonstrating how such collaborations can make a tangible difference in people's lives. The initiative also highlights the importance of inclusivity and support for persons with different abilities, aligning with broader societal goals of equality and integration. Through initiatives like these, Baiduri Bank continues to set a benchmark for corporate social responsibility in Brunei.

A Sustained Commitment to Social Welfare

Baiduri Bank's 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' initiative is more than a yearly event; it's a testament to the bank's sustained commitment to social welfare and community support. By engaging with organizations like MKOKU and rallying the support of its employees and partners, Baiduri Bank not only aids those in immediate need but also fosters a culture of giving and compassion within the community. As the initiative continues to grow, it serves as a beacon of hope and a model for other corporations to follow, demonstrating the profound impact collective action can have on society.