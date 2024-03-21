Baiduri Bank Champions Community Welfare, Partners with MKOKU for Ramadhan Initiative

Baiduri Bank has taken a significant step towards community welfare by partnering with the Council for the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities (MKOKU) for its annual 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' campaign. This year's initiative aims to support 100 MKOKU members and their families, enhancing their Ramadhan experience through meaningful engagement and support. The collaboration highlights the bank's commitment to corporate social responsibility and the betterment of the community.

Strategic Partnership and Community Support

The partnership between Baiduri Bank and MKOKU marks the eighth edition of the bank’s 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' initiative, which has consistently sought to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Brunei. This year, the initiative commenced with events at Hua Ho OneCity Shopping Centre and Soon Lee Megamart Lambak, benefiting 28 families from the Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts. High-ranking officials from Baiduri Bank, including Pengiran Azaleen bin Pengiran Dato Haji Mustapha, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Group Treasury and Institutional Banking, and Awangku Nor Muhammad Nizam bin Pengiran Haji Tengah, Head of Institutional Banking, were present to oversee the activities.

Collaborative Efforts and Volunteerism

The initiative's success is also attributed to the volunteer efforts of 'Baiduri Cares', a program that encourages employees from Baiduri Bank and its sister companies to participate in community service. This year, the program saw an enhanced logistical partnership with Setia Motors Sdn Bhd and Indera Motors Sdn Bhd, who provided transportation for the participating families. These collaborative efforts underscore the collective aim of making a tangible difference in the lives of MKOKU members and their families during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Continued Commitment to Social Responsibility

The 'Let's Give Back This Ramadhan' initiative demonstrates Baiduri Bank's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. By providing support to MKOKU members and their families, the bank not only contributes to immediate needs but also fosters a spirit of compassion and solidarity within the community. The initiative also reflects the larger societal values of caring and giving back, especially during significant times of the year such as Ramadhan.

As Baiduri Bank continues to strengthen its partnerships and expand its community outreach programs, the impact of such initiatives is expected to grow, encouraging more organizations to participate in similar endeavors. This approach not only benefits the immediate recipients but also contributes to building a more inclusive and supportive society for all.