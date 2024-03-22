ASEAN Launches Guidelines to Shield Children from Unhealthy Food Marketing

ASEAN member states, spearheaded by Brunei, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, recently unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to combat the marketing of unhealthy foods and non-alcoholic beverages to children. In a significant move, the coalition has introduced 'Minimum Standards and Guidelines on Actions to Protect Children from the Harmful Impact of Marketing Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages in the ASEAN Region', a set of 12 recommendations aimed at fostering a healthier future for the next generation. This initiative, supported by international bodies like UNICEF and WHO, marks a pivotal moment in the region's public health policy.

Advertisment

United Front Against Unhealthy Marketing

The virtual launch event saw the participation of health ministers and representatives from across the ASEAN bloc, demonstrating a unified approach to this pressing issue. Brunei's Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, in a pre-recorded message, voiced his strong endorsement for the guidelines. His message underscored the importance of shielding children from the pervasive marketing of unhealthy food options, highlighting the necessity of creating food environments that promote healthier dietary choices. This collective stance represents a significant commitment from ASEAN countries to tackle public health challenges head-on.

Brunei's Active Participation and Support

Advertisment

Brunei played a pivotal role in the development and launch of these guidelines, with notable contributions from senior officials at the Health Promotion Centre (HPC) and members of the Control Committee of Code on Responsible Marketing of Foods and Beverages to Children in Brunei Darussalam (CORM). Their involvement signifies Brunei's dedication to enhancing public health policies and its active engagement in regional initiatives aimed at improving children's health outcomes. The Sultanate's support for these guidelines is a testament to its commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of future generations.

Implications for Public Health and Industry

The adoption of these guidelines by ASEAN member states is expected to have far-reaching implications for public health, the food and beverage industry, and marketing practices across the region. By setting minimum standards for marketing to children, these guidelines aim to significantly reduce children's exposure to advertisements for unhealthy food and beverages. This move is not only a step towards preventing childhood obesity and related health issues but also challenges food and beverage companies to innovate and market healthier options. As these guidelines are implemented, the industry will likely see a shift towards more responsible marketing practices, aligning corporate strategies with public health objectives.