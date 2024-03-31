Aegis Secure Solutions and Sphere Secure Unite for Ramadhan, Feed 2,500 in Brunei

At the heart of Kampong Jerudong, a unique event unfolded as Aegis Secure Solutions Sdn Bhd (Aegis SS) and Sphere Secure Solutions Sdn Bhd (S3) joined forces with Amanah Harith 'The Malaysian Kitchen' to embark on a charitable journey during the holy month of Ramadhan. This collaboration saw the distribution of 2,500 portions of bubur lambuk, a traditional porridge, to mosques and the general public, underlining a shared commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community welfare.

Unity in Action

Under the guidance of Amanah Harith manager Haji Shahadan bin Adol, employees from Aegis SS, S3, and their family members, along with a team of volunteers, dedicated their Sunday morning to cooking and packaging bubur lambuk. The activity, which spanned from 9am to 1pm, was not just about preparing food but also about strengthening bonds within the community and between the collaborating entities. Jorge Vega, CEO of Aegis SS, expressed pride in the company's involvement, emphasizing that such initiatives illuminate lives with compassion and exemplify the essence of giving.

Spreading Joy and Compassion

The porridge was available for collection at Amanah Harith Restaurant, either by those visiting in person or through a drive-through arrangement, ensuring that the act of giving reached as many individuals as possible. This effort was part of a broader aim to foster unity and empathy within the community, particularly during a time as significant as Ramadhan. The distribution of bubur lambuk serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together to support one another, especially in times of need.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Practice

Through this initiative, Aegis SS and S3 have demonstrated a tangible commitment to CSR, going beyond the realm of business to impact lives positively. The event underscores the role that corporations can play in community welfare, setting a precedent for other businesses to follow. It highlights that CSR extends beyond financial contributions, embracing hands-on involvement and personal engagement in charitable activities. As the holy month continues, the impact of such actions reverberates, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility.

As the day concluded, the smiles and gratitude of those who received the bubur lambuk were a testament to the success of the initiative. This event not only provided nourishment but also brought together individuals from different walks of life, united by the spirit of Ramadhan. It is a powerful reminder that in giving, we receive; and in uniting for a common cause, we exemplify the best of humanity.