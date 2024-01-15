en English
Brunei

A Royal Spectacle: Prince Mateen’s Wedding Highlights Brunei’s Cultural Heritage

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Brunei recently witnessed a royal spectacle, the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Mateen, a celebrated figure of the Bruneian royal family. The event was marked by the traditional Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja ceremony, a testament to Brunei’s rich cultural heritage and the royal family’s commitment to its preservation.

The MenapakTangan Ceremony

The ceremony, known as MenapakTangan, is a grand affair steeped in Brunei’s history. It involves an array of rituals and customs that not only celebrate a royal union but also reflect the nation’s cultural ethos. The event was not just a national but an international spectacle, with keen interest expressed by onlookers from around the globe.

Media Spotlight and Business Interest

Given the event’s magnanimity, local news outlets like Infofotonational, BruneiNews, and BorneoBulletin likely provided extensive coverage. The royal wedding was expected to be a significant highlight on Brunei’s social calendar for 2024. It also attracted attention from various business entities, including X Corp, hinting at potential involvement in the event’s proceedings or sponsorships.

Prince Mateen’s Royal Wedding: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Prince Mateen’s wedding was a lavish celebration attended by a host of international royals and dignitaries. The couple, Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah, partook in a procession through the streets of Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei. The 10-day wedding celebration was an elaborate mix of traditional cultural and religious ceremonies. Prince Mateen, a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and a skilled polo player, and Anisha, the granddaughter of one of the sultan’s special advisors, were the stars of this royal spectacle.

The wedding, a fusion of tradition and modernity, showcased the couple’s procession through the capital, drawing thousands of spectators. Prince Mateen took on the unofficial role of presenting a modern face for the royal family, a task he has been adept at, given his substantial following on Instagram. The event was a culmination of 10 days of pomp and pageantry, making it a highly anticipated occasion in Brunei’s social calendar.

Brunei
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

