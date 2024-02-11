A Decade of Nourishing Hearts and Souls: MKM's Ramadhan Iftar Initiative

In a world often consumed by strife and division, it is heartening to find beacons of hope that transcend borders and unite people in the spirit of compassion and generosity. One such beacon is the Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM), which has been diligently working to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate for over a decade.

As the holy month of Ramadhan approaches, MKM is gearing up for its 10th consecutive year of distributing iftar meals to 800 needy individuals in Brunei and Bangladesh. This initiative, which began in 2015, embodies the essence of Ramadhan - nourishing not just the bodies, but also the hearts and souls of those who are most in need.

The Spirit of Ramadhan: Unity and Compassion

The distribution of iftar meals is a time-honored tradition during Ramadhan, the Islamic month of fasting, reflection, and community. It is a period when Muslims worldwide come together to break their fasts at sunset, sharing meals and fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

In Brunei, MKM's distribution will commence on the second day of Ramadhan and continue for 15 days. Each iftar meal, priced at around BND5, will include rice, a protein dish, a vegetable dish, and water. The distribution centers will be set up in Brunei-Muara, Temburong, Tutong districts, and Kuala Belait.

Expanding its reach beyond Brunei's borders, MKM's initiative also encompasses refugees at the Unchiprang Refugee Camp in Bangladesh. Each iftar meal in Bangladesh will cost approximately BND1.50, providing much-needed sustenance to those who have been displaced from their homes.

Empowering Communities Through Collective Action

This remarkable initiative by MKM is made possible through the collective efforts and generosity of the Bruneian public. Donations from individuals, corporations, and organizations enable MKM to provide these iftar meals to those who would otherwise go without during this sacred month.

By pooling their resources and working together, the people of Brunei embody the true spirit of Ramadhan - compassion, generosity, and unity. This collective action serves as a powerful reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can create a ripple effect, touching the lives of countless individuals and fostering a more compassionate and inclusive world.

A Decade of Dedication and Hope

As MKM embarks on its 10th year of distributing iftar meals, it stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and commitment to social welfare. Over the past decade, MKM has touched the lives of thousands of individuals, providing them with not just sustenance, but also a sense of belonging and hope.

In the face of adversity and hardship, MKM's iftar initiative serves as a beacon of light, illuminating the path towards a more compassionate and inclusive world. As the holy month of Ramadhan approaches, let us all be inspired by MKM's dedication and strive to make a difference in the lives of those around us, no matter how small the act may seem.

In the spirit of Ramadhan, may we all find the strength and courage to nourish the hearts and souls of those in need, fostering a world that is kinder, more compassionate, and united in the face of challenges.

