457 PKBN Trainees Complete Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony in Brunei, Marking Spiritual Milestone

On 3rd March 2024, an inspiring event unfolded at the PKBN Training Camp in Kampung Batu Apoi, Temburong District, Brunei, where 457 Muslim trainees demonstrated their commitment to both physical and spiritual development. The National Service Programme (PKBN) 12th intake ceremony was not just a display of discipline but a profound spiritual journey, culminating in the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony.

Empowering Youth through Faith and Discipline

The ceremony was led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, who initiated the event with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah. This significant event highlighted the PKBN's dedication to fostering not only the physical prowess of its trainees but also strengthening their spiritual foundations. The mass reading of Khatam Al-Quran and Takhtim by the trainees was a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Celebrating Achievements

In recognition of their accomplishments, the trainees were awarded Khatam certificates in a ceremony that underscored the importance of spiritual education in national service training. Male trainees received their certificates from the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, while female trainees were honored by Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Community at the ministry. The event was also graced by a member of the Legislative Council, highlighting the significance of the ceremony in the context of Brunei's cultural and spiritual landscape.

Reflections on a Comprehensive Development Approach

The PKBN's holistic approach to development, which emphasizes both physical endurance and spiritual resilience, serves as a model for youth programs worldwide. This event not only celebrated the achievements of the trainees but also reinforced the importance of spiritual growth and discipline as cornerstones of personal development. As these young individuals move forward, they carry with them not just the physical strength but also the spiritual fortitude to face life's challenges.