16 Foreign Nationals Detained in Brunei Immigration Raids, Violations Cited

Recent operations by the Immigration and National Registration Department (INRD) in Brunei-Muara and Belait districts have led to the detention of 16 foreigners. These targeted efforts aimed at residences in Mukim Gadong, Mukim Mentiri, and Mukim Liang spotlighted individuals failing to produce valid travel documents and not adhering to their job descriptions or overstaying their immigration passes.

Operation Details and Locations

In a concerted effort to enforce immigration laws, the INRD executed two significant operations. The first, in the Brunei-Muara District, specifically in Mukim Gadong and Mukim Mentiri, resulted in five foreigners being detained. These individuals were caught either without valid travel documents or not working in their registered job roles. A subsequent operation in Mukim Liang, located in the Belait District, saw 11 foreign nationals detained for similar reasons, including overstaying their immigration passes.

Public Engagement and Reporting Channels

The INRD has opened channels for the public to report immigration offenses, emphasizing community involvement in upholding immigration laws. Contact numbers have been provided for Bandar Seri Begawan and Kuala Belait, encouraging the public to report any suspicious activities or known immigration violations. This approach underscores the department's commitment to engaging with the community to ensure compliance with Brunei's immigration policies.

Implications and Public Response

These operations highlight the ongoing challenges and complexities surrounding immigration enforcement in Brunei. Detaining 16 individuals signals a significant step in addressing irregularities and enforcing the law, reflecting the government's steadfast approach to maintaining order and security. The public's role in reporting offenses also illustrates a collective effort towards a compliant and secure society. Such actions not only deter violations but also reinforce the importance of lawful residency and employment.