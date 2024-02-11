Brooks Rehabilitation Announces $26 Million Expansion to Meet Growing Demand in Jacksonville

In a move to cater to the burgeoning demand for specialized inpatient rehabilitation services, Brooks Rehabilitation, a distinguished healthcare provider, has announced a $26 million expansion plan for its Bartram Park hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. This strategic decision comes in the wake of a steady increase in patient numbers, with Brooks serving 4,095 patients across its two facilities last year, up from 3,362 in 2022.

Expanding Horizons to Meet Rising Demands

The expansion project, slated for completion by the end of 2025, will see the addition of 36 beds to the Bartram Park hospital. This augmentation is expected to accommodate an additional 1,000 patients annually, further solidifying Brooks' commitment to providing top-tier rehabilitation services in the region.

The hospital, which opened its doors in 2022, has already established itself as a beacon of hope for those seeking specialized care. The forthcoming expansion is a testament to Brooks' unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its patient community.

Creating Jobs and Fostering Growth

Beyond enhancing healthcare services, the expansion will also stimulate local economic growth. The project is projected to create 70 new jobs, offering a significant boost to the region's employment landscape.

Speaking about the expansion, Doug Baer, CEO of Brooks Rehabilitation, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be expanding our services at Bartram Park hospital. This expansion will enable us to serve more patients and create new job opportunities in the community."

A History of Growth and Commitment

The Bartram Park expansion follows closely on the heels of an $11 million addition to Brooks' main campus on University Boulevard in 2023. This consistent pattern of growth underscores Brooks' commitment to investing in its facilities and services to better serve its patients.

As Brooks Rehabilitation continues to expand its footprint in Jacksonville, it stands as a shining example of a healthcare provider that is not only responsive to the needs of its patients but also dedicated to fostering economic growth in the communities it serves.

With the expansion of its Bartram Park hospital, Brooks Rehabilitation is poised to redefine the landscape of inpatient rehabilitation services in Jacksonville. By increasing its capacity and creating new employment opportunities, Brooks is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to patient care and community development.

As the healthcare provider prepares to embark on this new chapter, the echoes of its promise—to restore hope, health, and independence to those in need—resound louder than ever. The $26 million expansion at Bartram Park hospital is more than just a strategic decision; it's a testament to Brooks' dedication to its patients and the Jacksonville community.