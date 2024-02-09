Broadcasters Foundation Honors Jordan Wertlieb at Golden Mic Gala

The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) is set to honor Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, at its prestigious Golden Mic Award gala on March 4, 2023. The event, a testament to the resilience and commitment of the industry's leading figures, will be held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The Architects of Tribute

The evening will see David Barrett, retired Chairman and CEO of Hearst Television, Michael J. Hayes, Senior Vice President of Hearst Corporation, and Emily Barr, former President and CEO of Graham Media Group, come together to pay homage to Wertlieb. Their presence serves as a powerful reminder of the collective strength and unity that underpins the broadcasting community.

A Night of Remembrance and Revelry

As the BFOA acknowledges the achievements of one of its own, it will also take a moment to remember a cherished member of the broadcasting family. Phil Lombardo, the former Chairman of the BFOA and founder of Citadel Communications, will be the subject of a heartfelt tribute. Lombardo, who passed away in January, left an indelible mark on the industry, serving as Chair for thirteen years and growing the organization's annual financial assistance from $60,000 to nearly $850,000.

The Golden Mic Gala will not only be a celebration of the past but also an affirmation of the present and future. The night will feature a captivating performance by singer Pete Caldera, ensuring that the spirit of entertainment, so central to the broadcasting industry, remains at the heart of the event. The gala will be hosted by the esteemed journalist Soledad O'Brien, whose presence will lend an air of gravity and credibility to the proceedings.

As the BFOA prepares to honor Jordan Wertlieb and remember Phil Lombardo, it also reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of its members. The foundation has provided over $15 million in assistance to broadcasters in need over the past 20 years, with an estimated $1.8 million set to be awarded in 2024. The Golden Mic Gala serves as a crucial fundraiser for this cause, bringing together the industry's leading figures in a show of solidarity and support.

A Legacy of Support

As the curtain falls on the Golden Mic Gala, the BFOA's mission to support broadcasters in need will continue to resonate. The event, a celebration of the industry's resilience and unity, serves as a powerful reminder of the collective strength that underpins the broadcasting community. The honoring of Jordan Wertlieb and the remembrance of Phil Lombardo are not merely symbolic gestures; they are a testament to the enduring legacy of support and solidarity that defines the BFOA.

The Golden Mic Gala, with its blend of tribute, entertainment, and fundraising, stands as a beacon of hope and resilience in the broadcasting industry. As the BFOA continues to assist broadcasters in need, the legacy of figures like Jordan Wertlieb and Phil Lombardo will remain a guiding light, illuminating the path forward for the industry's next generation.