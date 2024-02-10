In the heart of Manchester, New Hampshire, Aaron Share, co-owner of To Share Brewing Co., is waging a war of words against Senate Bill 335. The proposed legislation seeks to ban alcohol labels adorned with cartoon drawings, a move that has sent ripples of concern through the state's vibrant craft beer industry.

Advertisment

A Brewing Controversy

The crux of the controversy lies in the power of visual branding. Breweries like To Share Brewing Co. argue that these illustrations are more than just decorative elements; they're an integral part of their identity, helping them differentiate themselves in a crowded market. For Share, the image of Blue, his beloved dog and the mascot of 'Hugs and Belly Rubs' oatmeal stout, is synonymous with his brand.

Last year, Share faced a brief standoff with state officials who initially rejected the label for his oatmeal stout due to its cartoonish portrayal of Blue. The decision sparked a wave of support from patrons and fellow breweries alike, ultimately leading to the approval of the label.

Advertisment

A Battle for Artistic Expression

The brewing community views the proposed bill as an encroachment on their right to free speech. They argue that the artwork on their cans is a form of self-expression, akin to the musician's lyrics or the author's prose. By restricting this creative freedom, they believe the state is not only stifling innovation but also infringing upon constitutional rights.

"It's about more than just selling beer," Share asserts. "It's about telling our story, sharing our passion, and connecting with our customers on a personal level."

Advertisment

Balancing Risks and Rights

On the other side of the debate are organizations advocating against substance misuse. They contend that certain alcohol marketing tactics pose a real risk to children, arguing that cartoon drawings could inadvertently appeal to underage consumers.

However, Share and his compatriots reject this notion, maintaining that their labels are intended to be playful, not enticing to minors. They argue that education and responsible consumption should be the focus, rather than censoring visual content.

Advertisment

As the battle lines are drawn, the independent nonprofit New Hampshire Bulletin remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation in line with its commitment to open, accessible, accountable, and responsive government.

Back at To Share Brewing Co., Share pours over designs for new labels, determined to preserve the artistic integrity of his brand. "This isn't just about us," he says, gesturing towards the rows of colorful cans. "It's about every brewery in New Hampshire, and our right to express ourselves through our craft."

In the face of Senate Bill 335, New Hampshire's breweries stand united, ready to defend their cartoon drawings as expressions of art, not entrapments for kids. As the debate continues to simmer, the outcome will undoubtedly have significant implications for the state's craft beer industry.